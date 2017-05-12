This 1 picture of Letshego and Gugu Zulu in happier times will melt your heart
Ahead of what would have been Gugu Zulu's 39th birthday tomorrow, Letshego took a trip down memory lane to remember the happy moments they shared.
Letshego shared the sweetest picture of them in a fit of laughter that definitely tells a thousand words.
"The constant laughs, the beautiful memories are all I hold onto. In less than 24hrs it would have been your 39th birthday. I hope there's a party "up there" although you weren't much of a party person," Letshego captioned the snap.
Meanwhile, there will also be a mountain bike ride tomorrow in honour of Gugu.
