 This 1 picture of Letshego and Gugu Zulu in happier times will melt your heart
   
This 1 picture of Letshego and Gugu Zulu in happier times will melt your heart

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-12 13:53:24.0
Letshego holds onto the happy moments with Gugu.
Image by: Via Instagram

Ahead of what would have been Gugu Zulu's 39th birthday tomorrow, Letshego took a trip down memory lane to remember the happy moments they shared.

Letshego shared the sweetest picture of them in a fit of laughter that definitely tells a thousand words.

"The constant laughs, the beautiful memories are all I hold onto. In less than 24hrs it would have been your 39th birthday. I hope there's a party "up there" although you weren't much of a party person," Letshego captioned the snap.

A post shared by Letshego Zulu (@letshegozulu) on

 

Meanwhile, there will also be a mountain bike ride tomorrow in honour of Gugu.

 

A post shared by Letshego Zulu (@letshegozulu) on

 

