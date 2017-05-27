Skolopad gets tongues wagging with revealing #SAMA23 dress
Skolopad once again sent social media into a frenzy with a revealing peach satin dress at the SAMAs.
The musician's dress showed off her thighs and part of her, erm, behind.
Skolopad became an overnight sensation when she rocked the Metro FM Awards with a yellow dress that had everyone talking.
The rapper not only rocked the red carpet with her semi-nude dress but decided to give the media a show by lying on the floor.
Okay and here what's going on bathong pic.twitter.com/w9mG0Mit3J— MommyToBe (@HerrietteM) May 27, 2017
I see @skolopad, but I'm more interested to know what those two guys thinking #Sama23 pic.twitter.com/DbS5DYTzAY— Regal Global (@RegalGlobal) May 27, 2017
Did Skolopad had to lie down like that, just for a pose? #sama23 I'm unable to can indeed pic.twitter.com/gyKu5evkpf— Kgotso Kenneth (@KgotsoM2) May 27, 2017
Skolopad you really did not steal the show...stop being childish and leave the publicity stunts with @somizi #Sama23 pic.twitter.com/BqTwVqMMJm— Thulani Myeza (@Sboe747) May 27, 2017
@skolopad taking full advantage of red carpet when half your attire is missing. #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/sdn7t3863H— AKA (@aka_myWorld) May 27, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.