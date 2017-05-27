 Skolopad gets tongues wagging with revealing #SAMA23 dress - Times LIVE
   
Sat May 27 22:38:12 SAST 2017

Kelly Khumalo bags a new talk show

Skolopad gets tongues wagging with revealing #SAMA23 dress

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-27 21:36:59.0
Skolopad raises eyebrows at the SAMAs.
Image by: Via Twitter

Skolopad once again sent social media into a frenzy with a revealing peach satin dress at the SAMAs.

The musician's dress showed off her thighs and part of her, erm, behind.

Skolopad became an overnight sensation when she rocked the Metro FM Awards with a yellow dress that had everyone talking.

The rapper not only rocked the red carpet with her semi-nude dress but decided to give the media a show by lying on the floor.

