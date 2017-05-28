 Respect my culture, says Hulisani Ravele - Times LIVE
   
Sun May 28 11:10:51 SAST 2017

Respect my culture, says Hulisani Ravele

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-28 10:00:00.0
All she wants is respect
Image by: Instagram

TV personality Hulisani Ravele has called on African to respect the multitude of cultures across the continent.

Hulisani schooled a person on Twitter who accused her of insulting her followers after she greeted them in Venda.

She has now appealed to everyone to respect other people's cultures.

"You don't have to like my culture, you don't have to like or understand my language, but do me a favour toe, RESPECT IT," she wrote on Instagram.

Read the full post here:
 

 

