Respect my culture, says Hulisani Ravele
TV personality Hulisani Ravele has called on African to respect the multitude of cultures across the continent.
Hulisani schooled a person on Twitter who accused her of insulting her followers after she greeted them in Venda.
She has now appealed to everyone to respect other people's cultures.
"You don't have to like my culture, you don't have to like or understand my language, but do me a favour toe, RESPECT IT," she wrote on Instagram.
Read the full post here:
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.