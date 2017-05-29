Scandal! actor arrested in brothel raid a 'free man'
A 21-year-old Scandal! actor who was arrested during a brothel raid last Thursday is reportedly a free man.
The popular actor was arrested along with 16 other suspects on charges of human trafficking when police stormed the brothel in Springs.
According to eNCA the actor and 11 other suspects were not charged by prosecutors, and were released from custody.
The other five suspects face charges of human trafficking and living off proceeds of prostitution.
Police spokesman Kay Makhubela told TshisaLIVE last week that the 17 suspects were arrested after police received a tip off from a woman who escaped from the brothel.
The group included 11 women and six men.
The other five suspects will remain in prison until their next court appearance on June 6.
