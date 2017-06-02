Twitter's divided: How good is AKA's latest single #GetTheBag?

AKA surprised fans by dropping the single in the early hours of the morning and it didn't take long before the track was trending across the country.

The rapper's fans were quick to hail the track as one of the best of 2017 so far.

Brown bag legends. ...All praise to the MEGATHON @akaworldwide for the good music #GetTheBag — msacho (@javarepublic_az) June 2, 2017

Others were not there for the hype, and accused AKA of overdosing on the auto-tune. AKA has in recent months become more and more dependent on auto-tune to add new layers to his music.

#GetTheBag too much auto tune where is originality? Someone singing like potato choked him — #Thuto (@BokangNtsenyeho) June 2, 2017

#GetTheBag another overrated basic autotune song — Abuti Spokesperson.. (@BoyzieMzamo) June 2, 2017

The game need less autotune #GetTheBag — KayOzzBeatz (@Jim_Qhamakoane) June 2, 2017

The debate quickly turned into a fight over which of the rapper's lyrics were the best.

@akaworldwide x @BlayzeEnt #GetTheBag "middle finger to my teachers they said i will never be shit" pic.twitter.com/PQQW5FRUie — Name cannot be blank (@KgotsoWisternof) June 2, 2017

"Dolce and Gabbana on my collar mate...yall drinking Savanah on your holiday" AKA #GetTheBag pic.twitter.com/WE8ElYVITU — Wonder boy (@ntombela88) June 2, 2017

I tell'em get the bag get the #GetTheBag pic.twitter.com/7FJGTg0gza — LeRaTo MoFoKeNg (@LeeyMofokeng) June 2, 2017