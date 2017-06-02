 Twitter's divided: How good is AKA's latest single #GetTheBag? - Times LIVE
   
Twitter's divided: How good is AKA's latest single #GetTheBag?

AKA's latest single has become a major talking point.
AKA caused a major rift among social media users on Friday after he dropped his latest single Get The Bag.

AKA surprised fans by dropping the single in the early hours of the morning and it didn't take long before the track was trending across the country.

The rapper's fans were quick to hail the track as one of  the best of 2017 so far.

Others were not there for the hype, and accused AKA of overdosing on the auto-tune. AKA has in recent months become more and more dependent on auto-tune to add new layers to his music.

The debate quickly turned into a fight over which of the rapper's lyrics were the best.

