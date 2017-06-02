Twitter's divided: How good is AKA's latest single #GetTheBag?
AKA caused a major rift among social media users on Friday after he dropped his latest single Get The Bag.
AKA surprised fans by dropping the single in the early hours of the morning and it didn't take long before the track was trending across the country.
The rapper's fans were quick to hail the track as one of the best of 2017 so far.
#Getthebag pic.twitter.com/MWKt5GFTi0— I'm The Stig... (@Ukwanele) June 2, 2017
@akaworldwide and making good #GetTheBag pic.twitter.com/tg2m0W6sSs— STEVE BIKO (@MUSA_KHULU) June 2, 2017
Brown bag legends. ...All praise to the MEGATHON @akaworldwide for the good music #GetTheBag— msacho (@javarepublic_az) June 2, 2017
Others were not there for the hype, and accused AKA of overdosing on the auto-tune. AKA has in recent months become more and more dependent on auto-tune to add new layers to his music.
#GetTheBag too much auto tune where is originality? Someone singing like potato choked him— #Thuto (@BokangNtsenyeho) June 2, 2017
Autotunes we don't need #GetTheBag— Katlego (@nature_boyzzzz) June 2, 2017
#GetTheBag another overrated basic autotune song
— Abuti Spokesperson.. (@BoyzieMzamo) June 2, 2017
The game need less autotune #GetTheBag— KayOzzBeatz (@Jim_Qhamakoane) June 2, 2017
The debate quickly turned into a fight over which of the rapper's lyrics were the best.
@akaworldwide x @BlayzeEnt #GetTheBag "middle finger to my teachers they said i will never be shit" pic.twitter.com/PQQW5FRUie— Name cannot be blank (@KgotsoWisternof) June 2, 2017
"Dolce and Gabbana on my collar mate...yall drinking Savanah on your holiday" AKA #GetTheBag pic.twitter.com/WE8ElYVITU— Wonder boy (@ntombela88) June 2, 2017
I tell'em get the bag get the #GetTheBag pic.twitter.com/7FJGTg0gza— LeRaTo MoFoKeNg (@LeeyMofokeng) June 2, 2017
'Fuck what you saying if you staying at your mama's place.' Ⓜ️ega#GetTheBag— Classic Man (@BonaQhama) June 2, 2017
Editor's Choice
-
-
Entertainment
Mandla Hlatshwayo's death shows us not all #MenAreTrash
-
-
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.