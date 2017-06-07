I played the envelope game to get my music on radio, says Slikour

In a conversation with a 5FM technical assistant and rapper Shabzi Madallion, Slikour brought up the topic of payola, or the envelope game as it is otherwise known.

After acknowledging that payola (paying for music to get playlisted) was a reality at the public broadcaster, Slikour revealed that he too had to pay to have his music heard.

"It's not corruption. It's the envelope game. I played it too back in my day," Slikour told Shabzi.

He said that he had "paid for the message not for the song to be played".

"I get that. I just wish it was just about the music but everybody has got to eat and everyone has got to get a cheque or something before they make something happen," Shabzi added.

Skip to the 7:30 minute mark to hear the conversation.

Slikour's comments come just weeks after young rapper Priddy Ugly told hip-hop publication Hip Hop Galaxy that he was allegedly told to cough up R25,000 to get his music played on radio, including a R16,000 deposit for just two weeks of airplay.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has repeatedly called on any artists who have proof of bribery or corruption to come forward with evidence.

"We have always said that there is a process for submitting music at our radio stations and encourage artists not to engage in payola. We continue to have a zero tolerance for fraud and corruption and ask anyone who has been asked to pay a bribe to bring it to the attention of the organisation," he told TshisaLIVE.