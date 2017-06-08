Somizi goes 'window shopping' for R6m house - Twitter weeps
Somizi turned Twitter fans green with envy when he took them along on a shopping trip to find a new home.
The Idols judge was apparently looking for a new home, in addition to the massive one he already owns in Johannesburg, and has a budget of...wait for it... R6 million.
He made the revelation on his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi, which aired on Wednesday evening.
Twitter users who are usually glued to their screens whenever the show is on, flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction to Somizi's search.
R6m house just like that. Need to put my life on Rice or even better restore it to factory settings #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/2DlAWW3YMS— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) 7 juin 2017
Mina ngsaFuna iRDP but Somizi is out there looking for a house worth Boma 6 point something million #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/EEUf7auObV— Deon Wabantu (@Lungadeon) 7 juin 2017
The house speakin to Somizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/6Q4XipnVY4— Keabecoe Walter (@WalterKeabecoe) 7 juin 2017
Somizi will be chilling in his new house like #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/wtDqqnbWsG— Keabecoe Walter (@WalterKeabecoe) 7 juin 2017
Horses. "@Nkahman_SA: #LTDWSomizi bought two hourses manje imali lilodwa? pic.twitter.com/73oIiHaOmF"— Qhawekazi_N (@RheyRhie) 7 juin 2017
Please invite us for the housewarming party, Somizi. We will bring the drinks!
