Somizi goes 'window shopping' for R6m house - Twitter weeps

The Idols judge was apparently looking for a new home, in addition to the massive one he already owns in Johannesburg, and has a budget of...wait for it... R6 million.

He made the revelation on his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi, which aired on Wednesday evening.

Twitter users who are usually glued to their screens whenever the show is on, flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction to Somizi's search.

R6m house just like that. Need to put my life on Rice or even better restore it to factory settings #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/2DlAWW3YMS — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) 7 juin 2017

Mina ngsaFuna iRDP but Somizi is out there looking for a house worth Boma 6 point something million #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/EEUf7auObV — Deon Wabantu (@Lungadeon) 7 juin 2017

The house speakin to Somizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/6Q4XipnVY4 — Keabecoe Walter (@WalterKeabecoe) 7 juin 2017

Somizi will be chilling in his new house like #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/wtDqqnbWsG — Keabecoe Walter (@WalterKeabecoe) 7 juin 2017

Please invite us for the housewarming party, Somizi. We will bring the drinks!

via GIPHY