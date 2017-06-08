 Somizi goes 'window shopping' for R6m house - Twitter weeps - Times LIVE
   
Thu Jun 08 09:26:04 SAST 2017

WATCH: Somizi's advice to get back to the top

Somizi goes 'window shopping' for R6m house - Twitter weeps

TshisaLIVE | 2017-06-08 08:49:32.0
Somizi went house shopping.
Image by: Somizi via Instagram

Somizi turned Twitter fans green with envy when he took them along on a shopping trip to find a new home.

The Idols  judge was apparently looking for a new home, in addition to the massive one he already owns in Johannesburg, and has a budget of...wait for it... R6 million.

He made the revelation on his reality show Living the Dream with Somizi, which aired on Wednesday evening.

Twitter users who are usually glued to their screens whenever the show is on, flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction to Somizi's search.

Please invite us for the housewarming party, Somizi. We will bring the drinks!

