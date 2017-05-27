IN PICTURES: Mzansi's celebs rock the #SAMA23 red carpet

From Bonang Matheba to Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi, SA's media darlings pulled out all the stops.

It was definitely a night filled with sexy, sophisticated and glamorous dresses.

The guys also brought their A-game to the red carpet with designer suits and trendy outfits.

Who do you think takes the best dressed crown?

Actress Makgotso M gives us a 360.. Oh lala.. #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/fiaJYmCJSX — TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 27, 2017