IN PICTURES: Mzansi's celebs rock the #SAMA23 red carpet
Mzansi's famous faces stepped out in style at the SAMAs red carpet which is set to kick off at 8pm at Sun City Superbowl.
From Bonang Matheba to Khanyi Mbau and Pearl Thusi, SA's media darlings pulled out all the stops.
It was definitely a night filled with sexy, sophisticated and glamorous dresses.
The guys also brought their A-game to the red carpet with designer suits and trendy outfits.
Who do you think takes the best dressed crown?
The carpet is slowly coming together..#SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/r7Mys4VLVB— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 27, 2017
Actress Makgotso M gives us a 360.. Oh lala.. #SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/fiaJYmCJSX— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 27, 2017
Boity is looking all sorts of nice!#SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/3yvqiJpO9B— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 27, 2017
The Host Tumi and her hubby looking great!#SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/0qsVqpNOT0— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 27, 2017
.@MbauReloaded on the #SAMA23 red carpet #METROFMSAMA pic.twitter.com/u67T9FOuNs— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) May 27, 2017
#SAMA23 pic.twitter.com/uNqgIe4VM6— Being Bonang (@BeingBonang) May 27, 2017
Mother and daughter moments on the #SAMA23 red carpet! @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/aqayn84Sks— SABCPortal (@SABCPortal) May 27, 2017
-
-
