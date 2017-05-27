 IN PICTURES: Mzansi's celebs rock the #SAMA23 red carpet - Times LIVE
   
Sat May 27 19:18:44 SAST 2017

IN PICTURES: Mzansi's celebs rock the #SAMA23 red carpet

TshisaLIVE | 2017-05-27 18:46:15.0
Bonang looked smoking-hot on the SAMAs red carpet.
Image by: Via Twitter

Mzansi's famous faces stepped out in style at the SAMAs red carpet which is set to kick off at 8pm at Sun City Superbowl.

From Bonang Matheba to Khanyi Mbau and  Pearl Thusi, SA's media darlings pulled out all the stops.

It was definitely a night filled with sexy, sophisticated and glamorous dresses.

The guys also brought their A-game to the red carpet with designer suits and trendy outfits.

Who do you think takes the best dressed crown?

