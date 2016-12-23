Based on the pre-Christmas week‚ the city won't be disappointed. “With the festive season at its peak‚ the municipality is continuing to ensure that holidaymakers enjoy their stay and have a bumper time in our warm and beautiful City.

On the week leading up to the Christmas long weekend‚ more than 343 275 people visited the various beaches‚” the municipality said. Municipality Festive Season Management Committee chairman Sbusiso Mkhwanazi said that beachgoers can help lifeguards and volunteers to ensure their and their children’s safety.

“Be vigilant in ensuring that their children are kept within sight and are safe at all times‚ as being separated can be a very traumatic experience for the children.

“Adhere to instructions given by lifeguards to ensure that everybody has a safe and enjoyable festive season. Beachgoers should only swim within designated bathing areas‚ marked with red and yellow flagged beacons‚” said Mkhwanazi. - TMG Digital/The Times