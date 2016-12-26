The suspect was arrested on Christmas day along the N9 between Uniondale and Harold in an operation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) together with the local police and K9 Unit . “The George bound suspect‚ reportedly from Soweto in Gauteng‚ was swiftly intercepted after information came to light that he was enroute allegedly transporting drugs.

“The search of the vehicle with the help of a K9 narcotics dog uncovered a false compartment containing about 75‚000 units of Mandrax tablets valued at approximately R3.8 million‚” said Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha. . Just over R11000 in cash was also seized‚ he said.

The suspect is due to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to face charges relating to drug dealing.

According to Ramovha‚ the arrest follows that of four suspects late in November near a smallholding in Vredenburg for drug dealing. The four accused - Hosia Mbulaheni Mathoho (58)‚ Danniel Matalla (31)‚ Khakhathi Nataniel Mulaudzi (41) and Wandile Morgan Songelwa (52) – were also reportedly from Gauteng.

The four were stopped and searched along the N7 in the West Coast leading to the recovery of about 168‚000 tablets valued at approximately R7.5 million.

“The accused in this matter remain in custody pending their next Court appearance on the 13th of January 2017 in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

“Meanwhile‚ arrests are imminent following the recovery of about 51‚000 units of Mandrax valued at approximately R2.2 million on the 23rd of December‚” Ramovha said.

Hawks members were acting on information concerning a suspicious package at a local courier company in Airport Industrial.

The drugs were horded in three wooden boxes.

“This is indicative of our ongoing endeavours to curb the proliferation of drugs in our communities.

“It is within our mission and competence to continue unraveling high level criminal enterprises by focusing on disrupting the business side of the criminal system. Criminals‚ be warned! We have our thumb on the pulse‚” Ramovha warned.