Three injured after being swept off harbour wall by waves
A young woman sustained a fractured coccyx and two young male students suffered minor injuries when they were swept off the harbour wall at Yzerfontein in the Western Cape by waves.
Andre Livingston-Louw‚ deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Yzerfontein‚ said that the victims had been injured when they had landed among rocks.
The NSRI and emergency services had treated the 20-year-old woman‚ who hails from Wellington‚ for suspected spinal fractures and she was transported to hospital by ambulance in a stable condition.
The two young men‚ who are from Stellenbosch University‚ were treated for cuts and bruises.
“It was confirmed on Sunday that the female had sustained a fractured coccyx and was recovering at home‚” Livingston-Louw said.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.