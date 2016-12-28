Vaal Dam level continues to rise
The level of the Vaal Dam is likely to increase for the 10th consecutive week as rains in Gauteng replaced the heat wave of last week.
There is a forecast 53% chance of rain in the province on Wednesday‚ with scattered showers and thundershowers predicted for the day. Thursday and Friday’s rainfall probability is 27% and 21% respectively.
Gauteng Weather tweeted that‚ as of Monday‚ the Vaal Dam’s water level was up for ninth consecutive week - it was at 42.12%‚ compared to December 19’s 41.16%.
This‚ the service explained‚ thus: “HEATWAVE behind this week's modest increase of just under 1% in the VAAL DAM level‚ compared to weekly average of around 2%.”
On December 12‚ it was 39.18%‚ December 5 – 37.58%‚ November 28 – 35.9%‚ November 21 – 33.13%‚ November 14 – 30.71% and November 7 – 26.08%.
Gauteng Weather said the “current overcast‚ cool and wet weather” in Gauteng “is being caused by tropical moisture coming down from Botswana. Temps expected to improve from Tuesday”.
