The former Proteas all-rounder found the object while on holiday last week and it will be given to experts for analysis.

The passenger aircraft‚ a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board‚ disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8‚ 2014. There is an ongoing official search for the aircraft‚ believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean.

Civilians have found several pieces of debris washed up on beaches that have been described as promising leads.

Morkel told TMG Digital on Thursday that he had found the debris on December 22 "while playing cricket with my son on the beach in front of the house we were renting in Mossel Bay".

"It looked to me as if it belonged to an airplane‚ so I took it home and posted the photo on Facebook‚" he said‚ adding that he could not believe the response generated by his post. Observers suggested it could be part of a wing fragment.

"I’ve been in touch with the ATSB (Australian Transport Safety Bureau) and authorities in Malaysia and will hand it over to SACAA (SA Civil Aviation Authority) once I’m back from vacation so that they can do further investigations‚" he said.

In May‚ debris from Flight MH370 was recovered on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. It was analysed by officials who said that a part number linked it to the missing aircraft.

TMG Digital reported earlier this year on other debris which has been found‚ including a Rolls Royce engine cowling found on a South African beach.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said that debris found in South Africa and Rodrigues Island were "almost certainly from MH370".

The debris was examined by the ATSB.

Debris linked to the missing aircraft include: A flaperon‚ or section of wing‚ found on Reunion Island in 2015; an engine cowling found in Mossel Bay in 2016; part of the tail section found in Mozambique in 2015; a panel found in Mozambique in 2016; and part of a door found in Rodrigues Island‚ Mauritius‚ in 2016.

Frustrated relatives of those aboard the flight planned earlier this month to scour beaches in Madagascar in the hope of finding more clues.

- TMG Digital