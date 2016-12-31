“The angler was found to have fallen about 7 to 8 metres onto rocks and medical treatment commenced on the 70-year-old male‚ from Constantia‚ who was in a critical condition and who then went into cardiac arrest.

“CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) was commenced on the man and after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted he was declared deceased by paramedics‚ said Darren Zimmerman‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at Simonstown.

“The body of the man was secured into a specialised floating stretcher and brought through the surf to our sea rescue craft and transported to our sea rescue base where the body was taken into the care of the police and the Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket‚” Zimmerman added.