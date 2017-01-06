Durban prepares for one last splash before back to school
Durban is ready and waiting for the final influx of beachgoers before the holidays officially come to an end.
While visitor numbers have been down this week‚ officials said they expected an increase again into the final weekend before the school holidays come to an end and businesses are fully back up and running.
About 277 000 people visited the city's beaches this week‚ compared to 800 000 during the New Year's long weekend and about 708 000 on the Christmas weekend.
The chairman of the Festive Season Management Committee‚ Sibusiso Mkhwanazi‚ said that the number of people at the beaches was expected to pick up from Friday‚ as people would come to have one last splash in the waves before starting the school year.
Schools reopen on Wednesday‚ January 11.
He said that all safety and security plans were still in place and people are urged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and adhere to all municipal by-laws.
Most access roads to the beaches have been opened‚ he said. – TMG Digital/The Times
