Netcare 911 said the 34-year-old woman from Flora Park‚ Polokwane‚ was trying to climb over the fence when she slipped and impaled her leg on one of the fence posts.

“A bystander that was passing the house heard the desperate call of the injured female and called the 082-911 emergency number. Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene and found that the fence had pierced through the female’s upper leg.

“The paramedics called for assistance and a paramedic living close by brought them a hacksaw . The patient was treated and after giving her pain medication‚ medics had to cut the metal pole off to free her from the fence‚” Netcare 911 said.

After an hour the team managed to free her‚ after which she was stabilised and transported to a local hospital for further treatment‚ it added.