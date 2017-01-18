James Styan‚ spokesman for local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell‚ said that very hot and windy conditions were expected across the province on Wednesday.

Wednesday's hot and windy conditions over the Cape have prompted afire danger warning. Photo: Department of local government, environmental affairs and development

He said the province’s disaster management centre had issued a fire danger warning on Wednesday.

“If a fire starts under these conditions‚ it will be very hard to control‚ it will be unpredictable and it will be fast moving‚” he said‚ urging residents to take necessary precautions.

“People who are outdoors or in close proximity to vulnerable areas should be aware of the enhanced threat of wildfires. Please take extra care to fully extinguish campfires and report any new wildfires promptly. I would go so far as to request the public to desist from making any fires outdoors today.''

His statement comes a day after several fires blazed across the province. It forced dozens of residents to evacuate their homes in Paarl and Vredehoek in Cape Town.

A Cape fire as seen from the air. Photo: Department of local government, environmental affairs and development

Many have raised questions about the fires‚ suspecting that there may be an arsonist at work.

Colin Deiner‚ head of Disaster Management in the Western Cape‚ said the priority currently was the Hawequa fire in Paarl but other major fires also started in the Groot Winterhoek mountain range.

“There are 200 firefighters on the ground and four helicopters water bombing in the area. Two of these are Air Force Oryx helicopters. The fire is currently burning towards Wellington on the one side and Bainskloof on the other side‚” he said.

- TMG Digital/The Times