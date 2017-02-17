Live lobsters worth R250 000 seized at SAA freight centre
Two consignments of live lobsters destined for Hong Kong were seized at SAA Cargo in Cape Town in terms of the Living Marine Resources Act‚ police said on Friday.
The consignments were stopped by the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries because the original export permits were not available.
The 270 live lobsters‚ worth R250 000‚ are being kept at the SAA cool rooms and the permit holder has been informed of this.
“This seizure sent out a clear message‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk .
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.