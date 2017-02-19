Man drowns after being swept out to sea by rip currents
Rescuers have recovered the body of a 35-year-old man who was swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming at St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.
Sarah Smith‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute at St Francis Bay said rescue swimmers had been dispatched to The Cove on Saturday afternoon following reports of a drowning in progress.
Two private boats that happened to be on the water and nearby the scene at the time also responded to the alert.
“During an extensive sea and shoreline search effort‚ including a sweeping line free dive search conducted by NSRI rescue swimmers‚ the body of the man was located and recovered from the water and brought to the shoreline where the body was taken into the care of the SA Police Services and the Forensic Pathology Services‚” Smith said.
She added that police had opened an inquest docket.
