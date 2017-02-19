Police ask for public’s help to identify gunshot victim

“It is alleged that at about 23:00‚ a member of the public was walking in a footpath between Jacksonville and Booysens Park‚ when they stumbled on the body of an unidentified male. A passing police vehicle was stopped and the matter was reported to them.

“The deceased is in his early 20’s and sustained two gunshots to his head. He was clad in blue jeans‚ black hoodie top and Adidas takkies. He had a black rucksack attached to his back. No one in the area heard or saw anything happen‚” police said. They said a case oif murder was being investigated.

Anyone who can assist police in their investigation is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 4043009.