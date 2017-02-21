Newborn baby discovered abandoned in rain next to stadium

The baby was discovered by a security guard while patrolling the area next to the stadium.

“When ER24's paramedics arrived at the scene‚ they found the baby suffering of hypothermia. It is believed that the little girl was left alone in the rain for two to three hours.

“ER24 Paramedics immediately changed the baby into dry clothes to get her temperature back to normal and then transported her to Emalahleni Private hospital‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl. .

She said it was believed that the baby was born in a hospital‚ but that no form of identification had been left with her.