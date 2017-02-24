Prince Albert in the Western Cape has not only one of the smallest local municipalities in South Africa‚ but also the smallest prison in the country.

Lying on the southern edge of the Great Karoo‚ the small desert town with an employment rate of around 20% is also home to the Prince Albert Prison‚ which houses 72 inmates.

“The facilities here are not so good. You must keep yourself busy‚ then the day is walking fast‚” says Koslenus‚ who is expected to leave the prison in August next year after being jailed for murder.

His biggest goal now is to prepare for life after prison. He hopes to find a job on one of the nearby diary farms.

Ethel Peters‚ who has served five years in the Prince Albert prison‚ expects to be released soon after serving time for housebreaking and theft.

“Life outside is different from life here inside. You are disconnected from the outside life‚” he says.

“My people come here and tell me how life is outside. I know I missed a lot out since I'm here now.

“I lost my mother. I lost my child‚” he says.

Ethel hopes to leave prison behind when he is released.

For him the five years behind bars were too much. He missed spending time with his only child.

“I have one child‚ a son‚ now he suffers without me. I must make up with him‚” he says.

Kenneth Philander‚ who has been working as a warder at the prison for 21 years‚ says he hopes to affect just one person's life enough for them to renounce crime.

“Maybe in a certain way I help these guys inside. Maybe it's that one guy‚ maybe to not relapse‚” he says.

Philander says many people in the prison are there because of the poverty faced by Prince Albert residents.

“People dont have enough money to survive day to day‚” he says.