Judge Essa Moosa dies
Essa Moosa has died‚ soon after President Jacob Zuma called on South Africans to pray for the former judge.
According to the International Peace and Reconciliation Initiative‚ Moosa was born in District 6 on February 8 1936.
He qualified as an attorney on June 1 1962. He specialised in human rights law for nearly 40 years.
He was a founding and executive member of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and chaired its Human Rights Committee.
In 1998 he was appointed by President Nelson Mandela to the High Court of the Supreme Court‚ based in Cape Town‚ where he remained until he retired in 2011.
He died at 11:30am on Sunday.
