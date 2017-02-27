This was information contained in notes by investigating officer‚ Kobus Roelofse who probed Mdluli's assault‚ intimidation‚ kidnapping case.

Roelofse's notes suggested that he had received this information from Buthelezi's father‚ Boy Johnson Buthelezi several years ago.

But as Buthelezi took to the dock‚ he denied ever sharing such information.

"I cannot recall anything about a kidnapping‚" Buthelezi told the court through an interpreter.

"What kidnapping?"

Ike Motloung‚ for Mdluli‚ disputed the evidence.

Motloung argued that when Roelofse had taken to the stand earlier in the trial‚ he had mentioned that Buthelezi was uncooperative as a witness and the kidnapping was news to them.

The State was alleging that Roelefse had paid Buthelezi a visit and questioned him about Mdluli.

However‚ after the meeting‚ Buthelezi's lawyers had contacted the Hawks and called for any further information with Buthelezi to be in writing and via them.

Buthelezi was reportedly afraid that giving evidence against Mdluli would jeopardise his relationship with his grandson‚ whom Mdluli had had with Buthelezi.

The boy was in Mdluli's care.

The Hawks had reportedly responded with a list of questions‚ one of them being about Tshidi Buthelezi's kidnapping.

But Boy Buthelezi said he never received those questions nor sparked the kidnapping allegations.

He claimed the Hawks had accused him of protecting Mdluli and had said they would subject him to a lie detector test.

Mdluli had entered into a relationship with his then 16-year-old daughter back in 1986.

Mdluli had been 12 years her senior and was already a police officer‚ stationed in Vosloorus.

She fell pregnant with Mdluli's child. He paid damages but the child was stillborn.

Tshidi fell pregnant a second time and Mdluli paid lobola‚ taking Buthelezi as his customary wife.

Allegations‚ however‚ are that Buthelezi later got into a relationship with taxi driver‚ Oupa Ramogibe.

The pair later secretly married but Ramogibe was gunned down in February 1999.

This had been the second attempt on his life.

Mdluli is on trial alongside Mthembeni Mthunzi following allegations that he terrorised the Ramogibe family and some of Tshidi's friends in a bid to establish the whereabouts of Buthelezi and Ramogibe. The couple had allegedly gone in hiding in Orange Farm.

One of Tshidi's friends‚ Alice Manana alleged to have been assaulted by the pair as she was forced to accompany them to where the couple was found.

In a separate incident‚ she was shot in the shoulder in a drive by shooting.

She reportedly suspected Mdluli to have put the hit on her.

But an inquest cleared Mdluli of the murder charge involving Ramogibe and Manana's attempted murder.

Mdluli has rubbish the claims leveled against him.

He said this was all a ploy to block him from advancing to a police commissioner position.

Tshidi died in 2003 after an illness.

While Mdluli claimed to have had accepted that his relationship with Tshidi was over at the time‚ Buthelezi's father claimed the couple was happy until Tshidi's demise.

After initially denying knowing anything about Ramogibe‚ Buthelezi eventually conceded that he had heard about the affair from one of Tshidi's siblings as well as Mdluli himself.

He however‚ claimed he never confronted Tshidi about the affair as she had fallen ill.

But when asked about Tshidi's health in 1998‚ which is the time the affair reportedly happened‚ Buthezi described his daughter's condition as 100%.

Buthelezi‚ just like Mdluli‚ claimed to have learnt of the marriage after Tshidi died.

The case returns to court on Wednesday. - TMG Digital