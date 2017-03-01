Nico de Jager‚ MMC for Environmental and Infrastructure Delivery Services‚ said Pikitup and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) are now working together to ensure the safety of Pikitup workers threatened by Jozi@Work members.

"Yesterday evening‚ Jozi@Work members went on the rampage in Hillbrow in the Inner City by overturning garbage bins‚ littering extensively‚ burning tyres and threatening Pikitup staff who were busy with their cleaning shift‚" he said.

"Due to the volatile situation‚ about 600 Pikitup workers who were due to start with the additional cleaning shift in Hillbrow this evening‚ cannot continue as their safety cannot be guaranteed at this time."

De Jager and MMC for Public Safety‚ Michael Sun‚ are liaising with roleplayers on how best to ensure the safety of Pikitup workers.

"However‚ the City will not be deterred from delivering services to residents of Johannesburg and this evening‚ cleaning will continue in other areas surrounding the Inner City. Should circumstances allow‚ a shift will also be deployed to the Inner City this afternoon. "Damaging City infrastructure‚ threatening and intimidating Pikitup workers and hampering the City from delivering services to the residents of Johannesburg who have a right to quality service delivery‚ must be condemned in the strongest terms‚" said De Jager.

On February 23‚ former Jozi@Work programme employees staged a protest outside the City of Johannesburg Council Chamber.

Mayor Herman Mashaba announced earlier in the month that the Jozi@work programme had been cancelled‚ saying that the programme favoured members of ANC branches above any unemployed residents of Johannesburg.