IN PICTURES: Motorist killed as flash floods bring chaos to Joburg roads
At least one person has died as a result of the heavy downpour in Johannesburg that saw parts of the city submerged under water on Thursday afternoon.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said a motorist died in an accident on Mnandi road in Diepsloot this afternoon. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.
“The Gilooly interchange is flooded and is affecting traffic in a southerly direction on the N3,” said Minnaar. “Motorists can use the M1 And M2 as alternative.”
The City of Johannesburg has issued a warning for heavy flooding, with Alexandra, Bedfordview, Benoni, Edenvale, Fourways, the Johannesburg CBD, Kempton Park and Soweto on high alert.
Motorists trapped in FLOODING at the Gillooly's Interchange. Highway blocked off | Sanral pic.twitter.com/e9CKU2pyvH— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 2, 2017
The JMPD said it was also keeping a close on the Roodepoort area.
Car submerged in FLOODS in Mofolo South, Soweto. Plenty of FLOODING reported in the area | Xolisa Dambuza pic.twitter.com/0oPyF6Z0f6— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 2, 2017
The wet weather in Johannesburg is expected to continue over the weekend, with Weather SA forecasting rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday is expected to be partly cloudy.
Arrive Alive has also issued warnings to drivers, reminding them that you should not try to cross flodded areas. It only takes about 15.24 cm is enough to make a car lose traction and slide, 30cm is enough to float most cars. 61 cm is enough to float an SUV.
Be Extra Cautious in the Heavy Rains... When in Doubt... Don't!! Don;t try to cross flooded areas!! Rather Delay Travel! #flooding pic.twitter.com/OzfVOwMUYe— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) March 2, 2017
Traffic was already backed up on several roads. Motorists were urged to drive with caution, keep their headlights on and reduce speed on the roads.
JHB South: #FLOODING RT @ReenvalSA In Randhart Alberton , courtesy Karin Goosen @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/5NfQCYKG7D— Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) March 2, 2017
WATCH: Slow moving #storm causes localised #flooding in Gauteng. More videos here: https://t.co/VMch4pYaEa pic.twitter.com/5qmGL56owq— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) March 2, 2017
FLOODING at Swartkoppies in ALBERTON before fire station | Fransie de Beer pic.twitter.com/N8ihW6d8Rc— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 2, 2017
@peoples_weather @tWeatherSA @SAWeatherServic Flooding in Alberton, major cloud burst pic.twitter.com/99EGXnB0Su— Johan Smit (@smitjj) March 2, 2017
@tWeatherSA storm near lifestyle randburg pic.twitter.com/qahO99tTGs— Riaan Pretorius (@RiaanPretoriu10) March 2, 2017
Heavy #rain #storm #Randburg Boskruin area @JacaNews @EWNTraffic @trafficSA ...it's like a river! pic.twitter.com/yvxwnQLKGe— Chris de Beer (@tweetchristiaan) March 2, 2017
