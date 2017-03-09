Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told TMG Digital that the robbers struck at the University’s Auckland Park Kingsway Campus at 11pm on Wednesday.



“Two suspects entered a laboratory‚ armed with pistols‚ and robbed several students of laptops and cellphones‚” said Dlamini. The students alerted campus security and there was a shootout.



Students were shaken by the robbery. One student who lives in the Kingsway Park residences‚ said that students feared for their safety.

“There used to be security guards at the entrance to the residences‚” the student said. “But now there are only guards at the main entrance.”

It was also reported that students have been advised to keep their doors locked.



UJ spokesman Kaamini Reddy said in a statement on Thursday that‚ “Initiatives to significantly elevate security measures are being revised on the campuses and at student residences to ensure the safety and security of our students at all times.



“UJ is actively engaging with the SAPS‚ emergency services‚ local ward counsellors‚ and the City of Johannesburg to protect students on campus and in the vicinity of its campuses.”



UJ management was confident that the perpetrators would be caught and said that counselling was being provided to students.



Describing the robbery‚ Reddy said that the criminals had fired shots at campus security at close range in the car park and fled on foot. Security responded with warning shots and pursued them. Some of the stolen goods were recovered.

- TMG Digital