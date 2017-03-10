The advert which caused outrage when it was circulated on social media‚ was described as racist and “slave labour”.

“Youre expected to be diligent‚ willing‚ hardworking smart and quick (sic)‚” the advert‚ posted by a resident living in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

“Youre required to follow instructions and clean thoroughly & maticulously (sic). (the way I want).

“You should have no illness. Youre expected to be clean and smell good and bath and change everyday (and twice a day if necessary.

“Work is sleep in Monday to Sunday. 2 Sundays off every month (sic)‚” it added.

Estelle Nagel‚ speaking on behalf of Gumtree‚ told TMG Digital on Friday that the advert was “clearly exploitative”.

“We are very aware of the advert … we were very concerned about it. It is clearly exploitative".

Nagel said as an investigation was launched into the advert‚ the person who uploaded it had removed it. Gumtree‚ she said‚ would monitor the account.

"We are busy setting up a hub on our blog just to make advertisers aware of what the laws are with links to the South African labour website‚ sample contracts … and also for job seekers just to know their rights when they are applying for a job like that‚” she said.

TMG Digital tried to contact the woman responsible for the advert via phone and Whatsapp but received no reply.

Domestic worker’s minimum wages‚ effective as of December 1‚ 2016‚ in major metropolitan areas is R12.42 per hour or R2422 per month – provided the person works more than 27 hours per week.

However‚ the advertisement stipulated a seven day working week.

The job was advertised at a starting salary of R2000‚ including food and accommodation.

“I will increase your salary even after the 1st month if you are capable of doing all my work THE WAY I WANT) up to R2500‚” said the advert.

“You must have a valid passport which I keep while you work for me‚” it added‚ “and no criminal records”‚ the advertisement said.

Social media users who circulated the advert reacted with shock.

“I think you’ll find it’s standard practice in the industry. The human trafficking & modern slavery industry‚ that is‚” said Matt du Plessis on twitter.

Gumtree does not check every advert placed on the website but Nagel said those which were reported or violated human rights would be taken down.