Western Cape police are investigating the alleged gang-related murder of a 20-year-old from Worcester whose death was caught on camera over the weekend.

Police spokesman FC van Wyk confirmed to TimesLive that the police were called to the scene on Sunday at Riverview Flats.

“Upon arrival at the scene the members found the 20-year-old victim who had sustained several gunshot wounds to the left side of his back. The victim died on the scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident is unknown at this stage‚” said van Wyk.

He asked members of the public with information about the incident to contact the police.

A video of the incident started doing the rounds on social media on Monday.

In the video‚ a group of youngsters is seen running and a few moments later‚ a man is seen chasing after them. The man then opens fire in the direction of the youths as residents of the block of flats start screaming.

Six shots can be heard and later the 20-year-old‚ wearing a red jersey‚ can be seen lying in front of the door of one of the flats.

It is unclear in which direction the gunman flees after the shooting.

The video was posted on the Manenberg Gangwatch group on Monday.

It had received 100 comments by midday.

