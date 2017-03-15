City of Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson revealed the figure on Wednesday‚ adding that water and electricity had been restored in the township and standpipes and temporary floodlights were being installed.

A total of 1 963 affected households had been registered and verified‚ he said‚ and 300 council solid waste staff expected to finish clearing the debris of Saturday’s fire by early next week.

“The redesign will allow us to install firebreaks‚ pedestrian walkways‚ and other access to basic and emergency services which we have not been able to do previously due to the density of this settlement‚” said Neilson.

Three community halls and two marquees were being used in the relief effort. “Due to the scale of the fire and number of residents displaced‚ safeguarding public health is of utmost importance and the city is doing all it can to ensure shelter‚ food‚ water‚ and ablution facilities for those who were displaced.”

Three NGOs — the Red Cross Society‚ Mustadafin Foundation and Historically Disadvantaged Individuals — had distributed 8 000 blankets‚ 50 100 hot meals‚ 10 800 brunches and 600 baby packs. “We call on all community and political leaders to work with us and to ensure that the sites remain unobstructed to allow us to enhance the safety of all our residents in this area‚” said Neilson.

-TMG Digital/The Times