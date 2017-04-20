Man accused of kidnapping his three children granted bail

The state strongly opposed bail during Abdul Tarmohamed's formal application last week.

Tarmohamed’s ex-wife had approached the Pretoria high court and attained an order granting her temporary custody of their three children.

Tarmohamed however stated in his affidavit that he had no knowledge of the court order as it had not been served on him.

He was charged with contempt of court for removing the children unlawfully.

Tarmohamed allegedly took his children through the Lebombo border post into Mozambique in August last year.

The couple and their children had settled in South Africa in 2014 after being granted permits.

Presiding Magistrate Andrea Davis said the state’s case against Tarmohamed was "lacking in detail" and that it would not be in the interest of justice to deny bail but strict bail conditions would be imposed.

Tarmohamed‚ whose formal residence is in Mozambique‚ is to stay in Gauteng and report to the Brixton police station once a week each Wednesday.

His ex-wife‚ Somiya Basar‚ who brought the case against him‚ said she believed the court was fair.

"If they have granted him a bail‚ they should have valid reasons for it.

“I believe now the trial can start‚" said Basar.

Tarmohamed’s brother‚ Bilal Tarmohamed‚ said the children were in Mozambique with their grandparents and other relatives and were safe and well taken care of.

"This case should not have been taken into the South African courts‚ it's a waste of state money. He will not evade trial‚" said Bilal.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE