A sea of red as Saftu May Day marchers gather in Durban
The South African Federation of Trade Unions' [Saftu] May Day march was awash with colour as hundreds descended on Durban's Curries Fountain on Monday.
The march is the first of the newly formed federation‚ which purports to have nearly 700 000 members.
About 200 people‚ rising in song and clad in red union regalia‚ gathered ahead of their march to City Hall.
Federation leader Zwelinzima Vavi is expected to address the group.
TMG Digital/TimesLIVE
