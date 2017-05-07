Police arrested the 25-year-old man in Lingelethu‚ Khayelitsha‚ after the toddler‚ who had been in the man’s care‚ was declared dead on arrival at the Khayelitsha day hospital early on Sunday.

The man’s mother had taken the girl to the hospital after he had notified her that his daughter was not breathing.

SA Police Service spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that the man had not yet been charged by police‚ but was being detained while police investigated the matter.

“He can be held for up to 48 hours and will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court if charged‚” she said.

“The two-year-old had been in [the] father's care after the suspect requested time with [the] child as he had recently been released from prison.

“Detectives [are] investigating a case of rape and murder.”

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE