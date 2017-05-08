The South African Weather Service said it will be a “perfect weekend” in Cape Town with sunny conditions and clear skies for anyone thinking about planning one last weekend at the beach before the dreary reality of winter sets in.

Temperatures should be in the mid-20s by the weekend and a slight cold front from the west expected Thursday shouldn’t deter anyone.

Rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning‚ but should have cleared out by the afternoon.

Unfortunately for residents suffering under water restrictions due to drought‚ the rain in Cape Town is not expected to be much‚ around 5-10 millimeters.

Bransby Bulo‚ the SAWS forecaster in Pretoria‚ said the weather in Johannesburg will be cooler‚ thanks to a high pressure system moving in from just south of the country.

“While we’re not expecting any rain‚ temperatures in Gauteng could get as low as 15 during the day and single digits at night on Saturday while warming up slightly around 19 on Sunday‚” he said.

The cloudy skies of Monday are expected to remain for much of the week in Johannesburg‚ particularly in the morning and evening. The weekend will see the coldest temperatures.

While it will remain warmer in KwaZulu-Natal‚ the region is also expected to receive rain during the week and Sunday‚ as much as 15 millimeters by the end of the weekend.