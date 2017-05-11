 Eighteen children injured in Johannesburg minibus crash - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Thu May 11 19:50:59 SAST 2017

How debt review can provide debt relief

Eighteen children injured in Johannesburg minibus crash

TMG Digital | 2017-05-11 18:50:29.0
Eighteen small children and two adults were injured in a minibus taxi crash in Randburg.
Image by: Netcare911

Eighteen small children and two adults have been injured in a minibus taxi crash in Randburg north of Johannesburg‚ Netcare 911 said on its Twitter account.

Save & Share

It said the injured had been transported to hospital.

EWN said it was understood that the taxi had overturned and hit the wall of a house after colliding with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

It quoted paramedics as saying all the children had been stabilised‚ while one of the adults was in a serious condition.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X