Eighteen children injured in Johannesburg minibus crash
Eighteen small children and two adults have been injured in a minibus taxi crash in Randburg north of Johannesburg‚ Netcare 911 said on its Twitter account.
It said the injured had been transported to hospital.
EWN said it was understood that the taxi had overturned and hit the wall of a house after colliding with another vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
It quoted paramedics as saying all the children had been stabilised‚ while one of the adults was in a serious condition.
