Western Cape water emergency sparks indaba led by Zille and Mokonyane
The Western Cape’s water emergency is top of the agenda at an indaba on Tuesday convened by Premier Helen Zille and national water minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
Mokonyane's deputy‚ Pamela Tshwete‚ will also attend the event at Goudini Spa near Worcester.
The gathering coincides with a vote by the City of Cape Town to impose level 4 water restrictions — banning all use of tap water outside — after dam levels fell to 21.2%.
Zille’s spokesman‚ Michael Mpofu‚ said she would highlight several “crucial interventions” which required cooperation across all spheres of government.
These were:
- Maintenance and replacement of bulk infrastructure. It is estimated that R3-billion is needed to address municipal water infrastructure backlogs in the Western Cape;
- Extension of the Voëlvlei and Clanwilliam dam walls;
- Behaviour change; and
- Dual water systems‚ allowing non-potable water to be used for flushing in new developments.
“Premier Zille will encourage the different spheres of government to co-operate in finding solutions that could not only address the current crisis‚ but mitigate a disaster in the future‚” said Mpofu.
“A broad range of interventions will be discussed‚ including tapping into the Table Mountain aquifer‚ desalination and water re-use.”
