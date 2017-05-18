ER24 paramedics were called out to a mine in Primrose in Germiston on Thursday around 3pm‚ after two men were trapped after descending into the mine.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the one man had been declared dead after he was brought to the surface around 6pm.

"Fire and rescue workers have had great difficulty in bringing both men to safety and will now bring the second man to the surface of the mine as soon as possible‚" she said.

Siddall said it was believed that the owner of the mine and an employee had descended into the mine to check on water levels‚ but got trapped.

The body that had been recovered is that of the owner.

Siddall said paramedics were now working to rescue the other man‚ who is believed to be trapped even deeper than the owner whose body had been retrieved earlier.