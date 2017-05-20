Bakkie crashes into tree‚ killing driver
A 25-year-old man was killed when his bakkie crashed into a tree along Jacobus Street in Ashton Manor‚ Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.
“Shortly after 1am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the vehicle near the tree. Upon assessment‚ they found that he had sustained fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities will investigate‚” he added.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.