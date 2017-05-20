“It appears that the female had fallen into the water in the harbour and two fishermen‚ from a fishing boat moored in the harbour‚ had reportedly jumped into the water to rescue her while a fellow fishermen had raised the alarm‚” said NSRI Hout Bay station commander Lyall Pringle..

The men had brought the woman‚ believed to be in her late 30s‚ on to the harbour wall and attempted to resuscitate her. When they arrived on the scene‚ NSRI medics‚ who were joined by paramedics‚ took over but despite extensive advanced life support CPR efforts‚ the woman was declared dead‚ Pringle said.

The two men who had tried to save the women were treated for hypothermia‚ and one of them also for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

“The body of the deceased female has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services and Police have opened an inquest docket‚” Pringle added.