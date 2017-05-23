Karim‚ an ex-maths and science teacher‚ will be awarded with the Doctor Litterarum et Philosophiae (honoris causa) during UJ’s second graduation series at Auckland Park Kingsway campus on Wednesday at 5pm.

“With extensive research contributions that spans over 25 years‚ Prof Abdool Karim’s commitment to create a deeper understanding on the growing HIV epidemic in South Africa and the factors influencing acquisition of HIV infection in adolescent girls‚ it is evident with worldwide acknowledgements of her work‚” said Prof Andre Swart‚ Executive Dean of the Faculty of Heath Sciences at UJ.

Swart said Karim was the embodiment of a “true South African ambassador‚ in context of both traditional and modern Africa”.

“Her work has had a profound impact on HIV treatment and prevention policies at a national and global level. The conferral of the honorary doctoral degree is in recognition of her work that has contributed greatly towards improving the quality of life of women in Africa‚” said Swart.

Karim said she was “deeply humbled and honoured” to receive an honorary doctoral degree from UJ.

“I accept the honorary doctorate on behalf of women in Africa who are unwavering in their hope that HIV will be controlled and eradicated through innovative research and the development of effective medical technologies and who are contributing to knowledge generation either by leading research teams‚ participating in research and advocating for the betterment of women’s lives.

They continue to inspire me to persist with my scientific endeavours. While some progress has been made‚ much more remains to be done to ensure a non-sexist and just society.”

Karim was awarded the 2016 L’Oreal-UNESCO for Women in Science Award‚ naming her as one of the “exceptional laureates” for her remarkable activities and contributions related to HIV in South Africa and the African continent.

For this award‚ nominations were received from 2‚600 leading scientists across the globe. Prof Elizabeth Blackburn‚ President of the Jury and Nobel Laureate‚ said of the winners: “2016’s laureates bring an extraordinary vision and immediate solutions to major health issues. All their careers are exceptional‚ their discoveries truly new and they epitomise top-level research.”

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE