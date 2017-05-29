Man accused of burning 15-year-old Nombuyiselo to death abandons bail bid
A North West man accused of burning to death a 15-year-old Jouberton girl two weeks ago abandoned his bail application on Monday.
Tshepo Manyiki’s legal representative told the packed Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court his client preferred to remain in custody.
Manyiki ‚32‚ also asked the court to grant him his own holding cell as he was receiving threats.
He is accused of killing Nombuyiselo Nombewu by setting her alight.
Nombuyiselo’s body was found in the veld a few metres from her home‚ two days after she had been reported missing. Police arrested Manyiki after linking him to the murder.
The case was postponed to July 31 for further investigation.
