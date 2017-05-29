“We are aware of protests there and police are trying to contain the situation but currently‚ things are very tense in the area‚” said Major Thulani Zwane.

Our car is stoned as we enter #KwaMashu hostel in A-Section. pic.twitter.com/pD9UDziQSp — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) May 29, 2017

Times Live understands that Public Order Policing Unit have since been deployed to the area. Police sources who spoke to TMG Digital on condition of anonymity reported that police officers had come under attack.

Zwane could not immediately confirm whether any of the officers had been injured or whether any police property had been damaged in the unrest.

Several shops were being looted and in what was reported as xenophobic violence‚ foreign nationals were attacked.

“I can confirm that there is looting of some shops but we cannot immediately say that the shops belong to foreign nationals‚” Zwane said.

This is a developing story.