Digital marketing professional Heleen Mills and photographer Kelvin Trautman have taken a day off work to complete the run in 24 hours "to start a conversation" around the need to be water wise.

Their run is due to finish at 9am on Friday June 2.

She explained on her Facebook page: "As many of you know‚ Cape Town is in the grips of the worst drought since 1904. The dams supplying the city with clean‚ treated water are critically low."

The city's imposition of level four water restrictions limiting all Capetonians to using only 100 liters of water per day "may sound like a lot‚ but when equated to everyday domestic water use‚ it is shockingly little‚" Mill said.

"To put this into perspective‚ your average washing machine uses 150L per cycle.

"As in many other parts of the world‚ the days of plentiful water supply may well be behind us.

"We have to redefine our relationship with water. This means taking heed of water saving measures‚ but more importantly‚ recognising our individual responsibility. The number one water saving device is after all‚ you."

You can follow the hashtag #RunningDry100 to find out where the pair are on their journey.