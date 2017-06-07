Cape storm unkind to many property owners and businesses
The Cape Town storm has proved harsh to many property owners and businesses.
On Wednesday morning Charmaine Smith filmed roof sheets lifted by the gale force wind and flying in the air like paper planes.
"There has been some storm damage to the roof of our Food Directions catering facility in Cape Town‚'' said Stuart Cochrane from Comair.
Fortunately no one was injured and their ''operation was unaffected''.
"Contractors are on site assessing the damage."
