The woman had gone to the facility with her sister.

“She went to the toilet and was raped by an unknown man inside there. The suspect than ran away‚” said Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela.

By the evening‚ police had not yet made any arrests.

Makhubela could not confirm whether the clinic had any surveillance cameras which could assist in identifying the suspect.

Meanwhile‚ the DA’s Shadow Health MEC‚ Jack Bloom‚ expressed outrage over the incident.

“I am utterly shocked especially because there is a huge amount of money being spent on security in the clinic‚” said Bloom.

“In the past‚ rapes have been reported but normally [they happened] after hours. Staff need to investigate and give us all the facts‚ how could this have happened during working hours?” he asked.

Meanwhile‚ Gauteng Health MEC spokesperson Prince Hamnca could not immediately comment on the incident‚ saying he had yet to receive further information.

Clinic officials could not be reached for comment.