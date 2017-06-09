Knysna fires: Seven arrested for possession of stolen property
Seven people found in possession of furniture - allegedly from one of the houses destroyed in the Knysna fires - have been arrested‚ police said in a statement on Friday.
The suspects‚ who were arrested on the spot‚ are between the ages of 40 and 68 and are being detained in the Knysna police holding cells‚ Captain Malcolm Pojie said.
He said that further investigation revealed that some of the furniture‚ value of about R80 000 was stolen from a house in Brenton-on-Sea.
The seven are to be charged with housebreaking and the possession of stolen property.
They are due to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court‚ but no date was given.
