The fires and storms have claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands of people‚ while completely gutting homes‚ schools‚ businesses‚ and vehicles.

“It is with the deepest‚ and most heartfelt sympathy that our thoughts go out to those whom have lost loved ones in the Knysna fires and severe weather in Cape Town. Our thoughts too‚ are with those residents‚ especially the destitute and vulnerable‚ who have been displaced and left exposed in the affected areas‚” said Ben Kruger‚ CEO of Standard Bank Group.

“I am heartened that so many of South African’s citizens‚ corporates and individuals‚ have stepped up to assist with relief work. It is with hope for a better tomorrow for all those affected‚ that we at Standard Bank are donating R10 million to the efforts. Our wish is that this will bring some relief to those that have been impacted by the natural disasters in all regions affected by the fires and storms. In some areas‚ entire communities will need to be rebuilt‚ and my only hope is that this urgent donation will make a difference‚” said Kruger.

He said the donation was in addition to the work that was being done on the ground by the Standard Bank Coastal‚ Knysna‚ Plettenberg Bay‚ Mossel Bay and Greater Cape regional heads and their teams.

The teams have been working since Wednesday evening in the areas to rally drives for donations of food and blankets‚ running jointly with SFM 90.1. They have donated food parcels‚ water and cold drinks to fire-fighters and citizens‚ collected clothing and blankets‚ and are offering alternative‚ and safe‚ accommodation‚ to those who have been displaced.

In addition‚ the Standard Bank Insurance teams in the area have set up dedicated insurance desks at branches to assist with claim requirements.