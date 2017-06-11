 WATCH: Drone captures the devastating fire damage along the Garden Route - Times LIVE
   
Sun Jun 11 11:44:53 SAST 2017

WATCH: Drone captures the devastating fire damage along the Garden Route

TimesLIVE | 2017-06-11 10:55:04.0

Fire fighters pushed to contain the fires around Knysna on Sunday morning as weather conditions improved along the Garden Route on day five of the infernos that have wreaked havoc in the region.

Many residents were evacuated and have lost their homes as the blazes raged through the areas. Watch drone footage capture the devastating aftermath of the fires in Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.

