WATCH: Drone captures the devastating fire damage along the Garden Route
Fire fighters pushed to contain the fires around Knysna on Sunday morning as weather conditions improved along the Garden Route on day five of the infernos that have wreaked havoc in the region.
Many residents were evacuated and have lost their homes as the blazes raged through the areas. Watch drone footage capture the devastating aftermath of the fires in Plettenberg Bay and Knysna.
More articles:
- Firefighters cautiously optimistic as weather conditions improve around Knysna
- Garden Route fears worst is still to come as fires resume
- It was the scariest drive of my life: TimesLIVE team escape burning Buffalo Bay
- 'Fire jumps right over' five-star Plettenberg Park Hotel and Spa
- Rescuers lose 'everything' in Cape fire
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.