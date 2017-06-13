A three-year-old Durban toddler is too funny for the internet.

A video of Taylor Morrison‚ of Newlands East‚ sitting in the “naughty corner” has gone viral in just two days‚ with over 15,000 shares on Facebook. It has more than 500,000 views.

In the video‚ Taylor is seen telling her mother‚ Kim‚ that she is not naughty.

“I am not being naughty. I are your child but I’m not going in naughty corner. For real‚ I’m not. I’m not naughty. I’m are being cute‚ but I’m not naughty. No. That is not funny‚ Mummy. That is not funny‚” said Taylor in the video.

Morrison‚ a travel consultant‚ said she was surprised by the number of people who have been sharing the video since she posted it on Sunday on Taylor’s Facebook page - Taylor's Terrible/Cute Twos - and on YouTube.

Zubeida Erasmus wrote: “Laughing for days this kid is so cute it’s not funny mummy”‚ while Denise van Rooyen wrote: “Attitude‚ I'm telling you lol! Don’t want to see her at 13....”

Morrison said her sister‚ Marcelle Lovedale‚ had initially sent a video of Taylor carrying her baby cousin.

“This went viral on WhatsApp and Facebook. Last month my sister asked if she could start a Facebook page after people asked to see more videos of Taylor. She is actually shy and if she knows we are recording a video‚ she would ask us to stop‚” said Morrison.

Morrison described Taylor‚ who has an eight-year-old brother‚ as a feisty child who has her own personality.

“She gives us a hard time‚ but can be very entertaining. Taylor is very intelligent and reached all her milestones ahead of time. She is not someone who would be bullied and taken advantage of‚” said Morrison.