While clarifying the parole conditions‚ the Correctional Services Department on Thursday also disclosed that his real name is Shadrack Doshani.

"It is important to note that Parole placement for Mr Doshani does mean the end of his sentence‚" spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.

"He was transferred to the Community Corrections Office which will supervise and monitor him as he will be serving the remainder of his sentence in the community. In fact‚ this is a conditional release for Mr Doshani from a correctional centre into the community prior to the expiration of his entire sentence."

Nxumalo said offenders who are placed on parole are expected to comply with a set conditions.

"...Failure to comply with these may result in the offender‚ depending on the frequency and seriousness of the violations‚ having his parole revoked to serve the remainder of the sentence in a correctional facility."

Under his parole conditions‚ Doshani/Motsamai is allowed to seek employment or start his own business. "Further to this‚ some of the conditions compels Mr Doshani not to change work or place of residence without prior consent of the Head of Community Corrections. It is important for parolees not to commit any offence while placed on parole."

On his release from the Boksburg prison parole centre‚ after serving 28 years in jail and on day parole‚ Motsamai was greeted by well-known Katlehong pastor‚ Prophet Mboro‚ who said he had given the parolee R40‚000 towards a car wash business of his own.

Doshani/Motsamai told his welcome committee of supporters from the PAC and EFF that he would work to unite the PAC now that he was out of prison.

This comment has won him a veiled reprimand from his own party.

"We cannot afford to either be silent nor diplomatic about individual's claim that there is a need for a unity‚" Kenneth Mokgatlhe‚ PAC national spokesperson‚ said in a statement on Thursday.

"There seems to be some conduct which is similar to what is transpiring in the party in government whereby some people out of euphoria behave bigger than the organisation and claim to be solution to our immediate challenges.

"We are discontented with the assertions of Mr Motsamai‚ which have been reported by various newspaper titles where he guarantees that he will unite the party. We are only hoping that he was misquoted because as a member of the party he must adhere to the supreme document of the party which is its codified Constitution‚" said Mokgatlhe.

"The PAC is different from other organisations. We had problems in the past where we only used our legal agents rather than killing defiant members or running to the media. We do not expect any person to solve our challenges through undemocratic process. PAC have got democratic chambers such as branches which is a fundamental structure of the PAC.

"If there are complaints we are always open to engage with such structures."

Despite this disquiet over Doshani/Motsamai's comment‚ Mokgatlhe pledged the PAC's support for their ex-prisoner - and sent a message to Pastor Mboro‚ who’s real name is Paseka Motsoeneng.

"PAC wishes Mr Kenny Motsamai great things in his future endeavours. He is now a free man wherein he can join any political party or trade union of his preference. He‚ like all other people in this country‚ can work for any employer of his choice. We must highlight that the PAC is happy to see people coming forward offering assistance to one needy African‚ the promises should not be done to impress the crowd and the media but should be kept and honoured.

"The PAC have performed the impossible. We have made sure that APLA cadres are released‚ despite many still being locked up‚ we were able to release number of them. He was offered a new home recently through PAC. We will continue to support him."

Doshani/Motsamai was a PAC prisoner arrested in 1989 for the murder of a traffic officer during a bank robbery‚ which was sanctioned by the party. The robberies were used to fund PAC activities.

He was awarded a state-funded house earlier this month‚ via a policy negotiated between political parties and the government’s military veterans department.

Until now‚ he has been spending his day parole at his wife’s house in Katlehong. His new house is in Daveyton‚ also east of Johannesburg.